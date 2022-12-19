Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Academy of Light graduate, 23, was in discomfort as he left the pitch before Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats ahead only for Hull City’s equaliser.

The attacking midfielder, who scored for Sunderland in the League One play-off final last season, was pictured leaving hospital after the game on crutches and with his leg in a cast.

Sunderland player Elliot Embleton is stretchered off following his read card against Hull City.

But now, Sunderland have confirmed the extent of Embleton’s injury in a statement on Monday.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Elliot Embleton will undergo surgery this week on an ankle injury picked up during Saturday’s draw at Hull City. The midfielder has suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage, and will face an extended spell on the sidelines."

