The centre half was substituted early in the second half and though the damage is not severe, the Black Cats say he will likely be missing for two to three weeks.

It means he will also miss the Easter weekend fixtures, with Sunderland facing Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday before the trip to Cardiff City on Monday.

It leaves Mowbray light on options in defence as he bids to oversee a strong end to the season, with Aji Alese already ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

Lynden Gooch is fully fit after the international break, while Dennis Cirkin is also recovering from a concussion and should be able to play a part in the run-in.