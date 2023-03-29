News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland confirm extent of Dan Ballard hamstring injury and when he'll be back

Dan Ballard has been ruled out of Sunderland’s trip to Burnley after picking up a hamstring injury on Northern Ireland duty earlier this week.

By Phil Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:04 BST

The centre half was substituted early in the second half and though the damage is not severe, the Black Cats say he will likely be missing for two to three weeks.

It means he will also miss the Easter weekend fixtures, with Sunderland facing Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday before the trip to Cardiff City on Monday.

It leaves Mowbray light on options in defence as he bids to oversee a strong end to the season, with Aji Alese already ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard
Lynden Gooch is fully fit after the international break, while Dennis Cirkin is also recovering from a concussion and should be able to play a part in the run-in.

Sunderland could also be without Jewison Bennette on Friday, after he picked up a shoulder injury on international duty.

