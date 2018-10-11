Sunderland confirm Didier Ndong's departure after reaching 'amicable' agreement

Have your say

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Didier Ndong.

The Gabonese international was served notice under his contract last month after failing to report for pre-season training.

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong

He eventually returned after a number of potential moves away from the club collapsed, before being sent away shortly after.

Significantly, the Black Cats say they have reached an 'amicable' agreement to be compensated by the 24-year-old.

The statement reads: "Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Didier Ndong for his departure on amicable terms.

"As of 8 October 2018, he is no longer an employee of the club.

"There is an agreement with the player for a payment by way of compensation upon his signing for a new club."