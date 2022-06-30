The former Black Cats academy player returned to the Stadium of Light in August 2021 as goalkeeping coach to work alongside Lee Johnson, and remained part of the first-team set-up when Alex Neil became head coach in February.
Preece played a key part in Anthony Patterson's rise to become Sunderland’s number one keeper at the end of last season, with the youngster excelling in the closing weeks of the campaign.
It's understood that first-team coach Phil Jevons, who joined the club when Johnson was in charge, is also set to depart.
Neil is now likely to put his own stamp on the coaching group having arrived with former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.
A Sunderland statement thanked Preece for his work following the Black Cats’ promotion from League One
It read: “All at SAFC thank David for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”