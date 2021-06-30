Sunderland confirm boardroom departure

Sloanes, who was appointed as a non-executive director by Stewart Donald in 2019, is departing in order to focus on ‘an exciting opportunity’ in his career.

In a statement, Sloanes said: “Sunderland AFC has always played a cherished part in my life and although I am leaving my position, that will never change. An exciting opportunity has recently arisen that will require my complete focus, and significant time away on business, and it would be irresponsible of me to continue my role at SAFC if I am unable to meet the demands that come with such a privileged position.

"It has been an honour to serve my football club and the people I have worked alongside have been exceptional. I truly believe that under Kyril’s ownership, our outstanding staff and supporters will enjoy the long-term success they deserve.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Sloanes has left his position as non-executive director

Chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus thanked Sloanes for his support during his takeover of the club.

“I would like to place on record our gratitude to Tom for the support he has provided throughout the past 18 months,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

"Tom’s role was voluntary and during what has been an incredibly challenging period, we have valued his input, dedication and passion throughout the pandemic, a complex sale process and the resulting change of ownership.

"I know that he will continue to be a fantastic ambassador for Sunderland AFC and we wish him well in his new role.”

David Jones, who was appointed at the same time as Sloanes, remains on the board, which has changed significantly since the arrival of Louis-Dreyfus.

The majority shareholder has made a number of his own appointments to the board, with his brother Maurice joined by Igor Levin and Patrick Treuer as non-executive directors.

Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison sits on the board, as well as minority shareholder Juan Sartori and lawyer Simon Vumbaca.

Speaking to a meeting of the supporters’ collective last month, Davison said it was designed to reflect the structure of the ownership group at the club.