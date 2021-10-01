Sunderland confirm and explain reason for postponing Oxford United fixture

Lee Johnson has been reluctant to postpone games this season if possible, conscious of the need to avoid a backlog of fixtures later in the season.

However, call-ups have again left him with the prospect of having to field a significantly weakened side, particularly in defence.

Tom Flanagan and Niall Huggins have already been called up by Northern Ireland and Wales U21s respectively, with Carl Winchester on standby.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will rearrange their fixture with Oxford United

Dennis Cirkin was this morning named in the England U20 squad, while a call-up for Callum Doyle in his age group is expected later today.

Corry Evans has also been selected by Northern Ireland for the upcoming programme.

The game at the Stadium of Light will now be rerranged and the club have thanked supporters ‘for their patience and understanding throughout this process.’

Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday, initially due to take place during the previous international break, has been rearranged for Tuesday November 2nd, kick off at 7.45pm.

After the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town in midweek, Johnson hinted at the logic behind his Oxford United call.

“It’s a big decision,” Johnson said.

“You always want to play the game, especially when you’re playing well and the momentum is good.

“But we’ve to respect that Oxford United are a top team as well, and it’s not easy to win three points at this level.

“That’s why I’m so proud of the players for what they’ve produced so far this season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.