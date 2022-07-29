Sunderland confirm Alex Neil's new coaching group and academy set up ahead of the new campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dodds and Michael Proctor, who combined their U23 roles with a place in Alex Neil’s senior staff during the run to promotion last season, have been promoted as expected on a permanent basis.

That follows the departure of Phil Jevons this summer, who left alongside goalkeeping coach David Preece.

Academy goalkeeping coach Mark Prudhoe is currently taking on that role, though the club have confirmed that they will make a new, full-time appointment in due course.

Sunderland have confirmed a number of new coaching changes

“Mike and Michael played an integral part in last season’s promotion-winning campaign and this is a deserved progression for them both,” Alex Neil said.

"They stepped up during an immensely challenging period last season, combining their roles in the senior team with their duties for the Under-23s, and throughout my time at the club, they have been first class.

"They will continue to play an important part in any success that we collectively enjoy, and I look forward to working with them closely to ensure we experience exactly that.”

A process to appoint new staff to Proctor and Dodds’ previous roles has now begun, a statement from the club confirmed. The U21s begin their Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign away at Norwich City on Friday August 12th, before Aston Villa visit Eppleton CW on Monday August 15th for the first home contest.

U18 lead coach John Hewitson continues to lead that group on an interim basis, assisted by former Sunderland women head coach Carlton Fairweather.

Jordan Moore has been appointed Youth Development Phase Lead, overseeing the club’s U12 to U16 programme, and he continues to lead the U15s and U16s as lead coach.

Several other changes have also been made within SAFC’s Youth Development and Foundation phases, with Finbarr Lynch moving into the role of U13 and U12 lead coach and Alex Ackerley joining the Academy on a full-time basis as Individual Development Coach.