Sunderland beat Wolves 2-0 at the weekend, but how did that result affect their xG compared to the rest of the Premier League?

Sunderland returned from the international break with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, maintaining their strong start to life back in the Premier League.

It certainly wasn’t an eye-catching performance against the league’s bottom side. In fact, this was arguably the Black Cats’ least convincing showing of the campaign so far, often riding their luck in the second half. Nevertheless, Sunderland are now seventh in the table, just two points adrift of Manchester City in second, with the relegation zone already nine back in the rearview mirror.

Sunderland’s strong start has largely been built on a solid defensive record, keeping four clean sheets in eight games with only Arsenal (3) conceding fewer goals (6). But how are Regis Le Bris’ men doing at the other end of the pitch?

Sunderland’s ‘xG for’ compared to the rest of the Premier League

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris | Frank Reid

Sunderland have scored nine Premier League goals so far this season, with only seven teams scoring fewer. That illustrates just how hard to break down they’ve been at the other end, with no side managing to score past them more than twice in a single game so far. But is a nine-goal haul reflective of the chances they’ve created so far? Well, according to WhoScored, Sunderland have created the third-fewest chances (53) so far this season, only above Burnley (46) and Brentford (39).

Those chances have been worth 8.83 xG, once again with just five teams ranking lower in this regard: Fulham (8.63), West Ham (7.97), Aston Villa (7.35), Wolves (6.92) and Burnley (5.73).

Crystal Palace - 17.8 Manchester United - 16.23 Liverpool - 15.86 Arsenal - 15.73 Manchester City - 14.94 Chelsea - 14.4 Bournemouth - 12.17 Brighton - 11.86 Leeds United - 11.28 Newcastle United - 10.67 Everton - 10.52 Brentford - 9.55 Nottingham Forest - 9.5 Tottenham Hotspur - 9.42 Sunderland - 8.83 Fulham - 8.63 West Ham United - 7.97 Aston Villa - 7.35 Wolves - 6.92 Burnley - 5.73

Sunderland are one of 13 Premier League teams to underperform their xG, doing so by 0.83. However, among those 13 teams, this ranks as the third-lowest underperformance.

Who are Sunderland’s top goalscorers this season?

Wilson Isidor was undoubtedly the architect behind Sunderland’s early-season form, netting three goals in his first five Premier League appearances to follow on from his 13-goal haul in the Championship last term. However, the Frenchman is now three without a goal, meaning the Black Cats have had to spread the goals around.

Isidor has scored his three goals from 1.63 xG and he remains the only player in Le Bris’ squad to net more than once. Omar Alderete, Enzo Le Fee, Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Nordi Mukiele all have one goal each - the latter opening the scoring against Wolves at the weekend. Sunderland will likely have to rely on their strong defensive record when they travel to Chelsea and host Arsenal over the next few weeks, either side of a home tie against David Moyes’ Everton.