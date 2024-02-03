Sunderland coach's view of alleged racism incident at Stadium of Light in FA Youth Cup
Sunderland played Swindon Town in the FA Youth Cup at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland youth coach Jordan Moore has explained his experience at the Stadium of Light on Friday amid racism warnings during the FA Youth Cup.
Swindon Town raced into a two goal lead on Wearside in the fifth round of the cup within seven minutes in front of supporters at the Stadium of Light. The game was then halted for several minutes following the visitors' second.
Shortly after, match control issued a message warning fans about racist comments over the tannoy system with a message on the Stadium of Light scoreboards.
The message read: "Reports of racist abuse have been received. Such behaviour is not acceptable at the Stadium of Light. Please report any such incidents to a steward or via www.kickitout.org."
Sunderland went on to lose the game 2-1 after a hard-fought contest. After the game, The Echo spoke to Sunderland under-18 coach Moore for his view on the incident.
"Absolutely nothing," Moore responded when asked if he had heard anything from his position on the touchline following Swindon's second goal at the Stadium of Light.
He continued: "One of the Swindon players said he heard something from the fans and it was reported to the fourth official. They will deal with it however they need to deal with it."
On the game, Moore added: "It wasn't the best start and not the start we had planned. Credit to Swindon, they came out quick and they put us on the back foot. It is always hard to come back from 2-0 down and I thought we actually settled and got our foot on the ball."