Fin Lynch has delivered an exciting verdict on Tom Watson after he caught the eye in the FA Youth Cup last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland under-18 lead coach Fin Lynch has stated Tom Watson can go a 'very long way' in football after recently impressing in the FA Youth Cup.

The Black Cats faced Middlesbrough in the Wear-Tees derby last Thursday night and ran out 5-2 winners with Watson creating Sunderland's first goal of the evening, then winning and scoring a penalty for the hosts to score a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old left winger made his professional debut for Sunderland's first team earlier this year, appearing as a substitute in the Championship against Huddersfield Town. Watson was due to join Tony Mowbray's pre-season squad last summer but was hampered by a back injury.

Amid reported transfer interest from Rangers and other clubs, Watson signed a new three-year contract with Sunderland in September, ending speculation that he was to leave the club after talks had stalled.

"Tommy Watson has got so much potential," Lynch told The Echo after Sunderland's win in the FA Youth Cup. "When I saw that we could have him for the game, I was delighted because I know what he can bring. He is confident during one-on-one situations. He can go inside, and he can go outside but most importantly he will create and score goals for us. There’s not many full-backs that would stop Tommy and we’re delighted with him.

"Tommy can go a very long way. You have seen the potential he has and he has been in and around the first team anyway. He is in and around the 21s as well. For us, we just have to keep pushing and challenging him to keep getting in and around the first team but even when he plays 21s he is still comfortable in there. It is just a matter of time. He is a young lad and we don’t want to rush him and push him to get into that but when the time is right everyone at the club will push him in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson's playing style has also been compared to Sunderland first team star Jack Clarke by fans and pundits alike with the pair playing in the same position and possessing many of the same skills and traits.

"We have seen how they both play and there are similarities between them but the pleasing thing for us is that they both play for Sunderland", Lynch added when asked about Watson's similarities to Clarke. "They both affect and attack full-backs and create and score goals for the club. For us, we’re delighted to have both players at the club."