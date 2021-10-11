Sunderland coach reveals Arbenit Xhemajli latest and whether he'll face Manchester United U21s in Papa John's Trophy

The centre-back played for Sunderland’s Under-23s in their 2-1 win over Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, playing 45 minutes.

It marks a major milestone in his recovery from major knee ligament damage.

The 23-year-old had made just one appearance from the Black Cats after joining from Neuchatel Xamax when he suffered the injury while on international duty last year.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbenit Xhemajli played for Sunderland Under-23s on Sunday at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland paid compensation to secure the signature of the highly-rated defender, who they still hope can make an impact this season.

Sunderland host Manchester United Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday evening (KO 7pm) at the Stadium of Light and Xhemajli will be assessed by the club’s medical staff before any decision is taken over whether he may get some additional minutes in that game.

Reflecting on his appearance, SAFC U23 coach Elliott Dickman told the Echo: “Good for Arby. He has been training a little while now and has been itching to get a bit of game time.

"The 45 he played was good. He had good experience in there to help the younger players. He’s done smashing in the 45 he has played.”

Dickman added: “At the minute, just because of the injury he has had it was planned that it was only going to be 45 minutes and then the medical staff will review that and see where he is at.

"Whether Wednesday is a little too quick for him after [Sunday], we’re in the hands of the medical staff really.”

Goals from Cameron Jessup and Ethan Kachosa were enough to hand Sunderland their first points in Group E of the Premier League Cup against a Leeds U23 team playing a division above the Wearsiders in the Premier League 2.

Dickman’s men were looking to bounce back in Group E after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mansfield Town U23 in their opening game of the competition early last month.

The Under-23s lined up in a 4-2-3-1 shape not dissimilar to the system deployed by Lee Johnson for first-team fixtures this season.

The Kosovan international had been out since October last year with a serious knee injury but made his long-awaited return to action in the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.