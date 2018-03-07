Sunderland coach reacts to Newcastle cup defeat and impact of 'frustrated' Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch used his first team frustrations to good effect in Sunderland Under-23s cup exit to Newcastle.

That’s the view of coach Elliott Dickman, who praised the forward for his impact.

Newcastle took the lead in the Premier League International Cup quarter final through Curtis Good before a Gooch brace put Sunderland in command.

Callum Roberts’ 90th minute free-kick forced extra-time, Newcastle winning a dramatic penalty shoot-out 11-10.

Gooch hasn’t played for the first team since the end of January, with Chris Coleman’s options boosted by players returning from injury.

Dickman praised his impact, adding: "Lynden did great.

"He’s maybe a bit frustrated that he isn’t in the first team but he’s shown that he’s capable of doing a job, but it’s difficult to get into the first team.

"At the end of the day the manager picks the team that he thinks is right for whatever game is there. From our perspective, he did well for us.

"Like I say, he’s used that frustration to do what he did and he’s used it to good effect."

Sunderland looked to be heading through to face Porto in the semi-finals until Roberts’ free-kick. Dickman added: "I thought as a team we were very together, the shape of the side was terrific and we worked very hard.

"I’m not looking to criticise anything from our side of things, except maybe taking care of the final penalty.

"The main thing is that as a group we stuck together and showed a true reflection of what we’re about."