Sunderland have signed Wales international Mary McAteer with the 19-year-old signing a one-year deal on a professional contract until the summer of 2024.

McAteer has played 15 times in all competitions for Rugby Borough Women - formerly known as Coventry United - managing to score three goals alongside five assists.

The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere in attacking areas, featured regularly for Wales’ youth sides and is due to meet up with the senior squad for her first-team call-up when they take on USA in a friendly fixture.

"I’m buzzing. I’ve been looking forward to this move ever since I agreed it with Mel. I’m really excited to get started, stay in the Championship and I’m ready to push on," McAteer said about the move to Sunderland.

“Mary is an exciting young player who has a lot of potential," head coach Mel Reay added. "She is a ball-carrying forward and can play anywhere across the front line. We are looking forward to getting on the grass and working with her once she returns from international duty.”

There have been several changes at the Academy of Light regarding Sunderland Women, including news that goalkeeper Claudia Moan, 24, and centre-back Brianna Westrup, 26, have signed full-time deals with the club until 2024.

The Echo also understands that homegrown talent Neve Herron, 20, has departed the club ahead of the 2023-24 season but has not yet decided on her next destination.