Neil was appointed as the Black Cats’ new head coach just over a month ago and has restored some much-needed confidence into the squad.

Sunderland now have seven games left to try and secure a play-off place this campaign, as they bid to avoid a fifth consecutive season in League One.

“He’s been excellent and I think he’s a really good fit for the club at this moment in time,” Proctor told the Echo when asked about Neil.

“Hopefully we can get the points that we need to get us over the line because ultimately that is what this club needs to be doing and we need to get out of this league as quickly as we can and get everyone pulling in the right direction.”

Proctor and Mike Dodds, who joined Sunderland as Head of Individual Player Development in the summer, took charge of the senior team following the sacking of Lee Johnson in January.

Dodds has continued to work with the first team following Neil’s appointment but was back in the dugout as the under-23 side were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will make a decision at the end of the season about the management of their under-23s set-up, after former boss Elliott Dickman left his role to join Newcastle in October.

Proctor was the under-23s’ assistant manager before Dickman’s departure but has taken on a more prominent role in recent months.

“I think we are all just trying to pull in the same direction where we can,” Proctor added.

“Mike has been a bit of a transition coach and helped with the handover period over the last few weeks. The manager has kept him around matchdays and some training sessions.

“I think it’s important for us all that we are all seeing the same thing and giving the same messages so there has been that consistent message from the top down.”

Sunderland’s under-23 side are now preparing to face Norwich on Friday in Premier League 2, Division 2.

