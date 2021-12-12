Emily Scarr has been recovering after recently being spiked on a night out and played against Aston Villa in the Conti Cup last week

Sunderland were without captain Keira Ramshaw for the game, who was involved in a car prior to the 7-0 loss against Villa.

The midfielder has good progress in her recovery, but concussion means that she was not available to face Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keira Ramshaw of Sunderland Ladies.

Libbey, though, explained that the club have rallied around the pair.

“I have been a bit of an outsider over the past few years but I have always known about the Sunderland family.

“I don’t think you get it until you’re in it. The girls have rallied around both of them and they are a fantastic group of people first and foremost before they are players.

“I think the girls have leaned on them when they have needed to. Both of them have been back in with us and it has been great to see.

“They have had a good week where everyone has been around each other. There’s been a good mood in camp.”

The spiking incident comes as Northumbria Police confirmed a rise in cases across the region last month.

“It highlights that it can happen to anyone and that you have to have your wits and your guard about you wherever you are,” Libbey added.

“It will be something we can all learn from and hopefully, it doesn’t happen to anyone in the near future.”

Sunderland face Brighouse in the FA Cup this weekend and Libbey hinted that Ramshaw could return for the clash.

“She’s been working with the medical staff. We have a few that we are monitoring so we will have to see where we are.

“But Kiera has been back in with us which is good. She is a big part of this group, she’s the life and soul of the team.

“When your leader isn’t there it makes it even tougher.”

The Sunderland coach also revealed how Scarr and Ramshaw have been impacted mentally by the incidents and how the group has rallied around the pair.

“We are all aware of the psychological effects of those kinds of incidents and the medical team have been superb I can’t fault them.

“The care they have given the girls has been superb as well as the wider-reaching club.

“That’s one thing I’ve noticed. The first-team staff have been supporting.

“We need that wider community to come together.”

Speaking to The Echo last week on the issue of spiking, Sunderland Ladies’ head coach Mel Reay added:

"It’s something that’s been in the news a lot recently and it’s important to highlight these dangers.

"She [Scarr] is well, she’s been in the gym and so we’re hopeful she will be OK to be in the squad.

"It’s been a tough week for us."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.