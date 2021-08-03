Sunderland coach departs for Leeds United role

The 34-year-old has replaced Italian Simone Farina, report the Training Ground Guru coaching blog.

Taylor has also updated his LinkedIn page but there is yet to be an official announcement from the club.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough defender joined Sunderland as first team coach under former manager Phil Parkinson in November 2019.

He had a brief spell as caretaker boss before Lee Johnson was appointed.

