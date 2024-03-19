Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes major life announcement on social media
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has announced the birth of his first child.
Taking to Instagram alongside his wife Alexandra Louis Dreyfus, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wrote: "A month ago we were blessed with the biggest gift. Welcome to the world, little one."
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is thought to be around £2billion and that would make him the 17th richest owner in the Premier League should Sunderland be promoted from the Championship.
The Louis-Dreyfus family founded the Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851 and the company has been involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping and finance over the years.
The company made over $1billion in profit during the last fiscal year, according to Fortune, though Kyril Louis-Dreyfus does not have full control of the company. The organisation employs over 22,000 people.
His father, Robert, was also the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saachi and a previous owner of Olympique de Marseille before he passed away in 2009. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' mother, Margarita, has a current net worth of £2.7billion, according to Forbes.
