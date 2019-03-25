Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori set to postpone presidential campaigning to attend Wembley clash with Portsmouth

Juan Sartori is set to cheer on Sunderland at Wembley this weekend - as he takes a break from campaigning for the Uruguayan presidency.

The Black Cats’ co-owner was a regular at the Stadium of Light in the early weeks of the season, even joining supporters in the South Stand during the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United.

And he is now set to back his side once more when he returns to England ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth.

The Uruguayan has spent the majority of his time over recent months preparing his bid to become the National Party’s presidential candidate ahead of the general election in his home land in October.

And while his campaigning has stepped up a notch in recent weeks - with primary elections set to take place on June 30 - Sartori is set to back Sunderland when they face Portsmouth this weekend.

Stewart Donald tweeted his fellow shareholder, saying: “See you next weekend!!!”

Sartori purchased a 20% stake in the Black Cats earlier this season, after previously being part of a failed bid to buy Oxford with Donald and Charlie Methven.

A successful businessman in Uruguay, Sartori has sacrificed many of his business interests to pursue a political career.

But has remains invested in the Black Cats, even presenting a local radio station with a Sunderland shirt after a recent campaign engagement.

Now, he will return to the stands once more hoping to see Jack Ross' side claim their first silverware since the summer takeover.