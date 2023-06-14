Sunderland are "closing in" on £1.5million deal for Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham, according to the Daily Mail.

Their reports adds that Birmingham City sacrificed their £2.5million up front asking price for add-ons and a sell-on percentage in the deal for the 17-year-old midfielder after the Black Cats were told to up their offer of an initial £1million fee.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

The Mail also state that Sunderland are also closing on the signing of 19-year-old striker Luis Semedo from Benfica.

Portuguese football outlet Maisfutebol recently claimed that the young striker has agreed a deal with Sunderland and will "sign a five-year contract in the next few days."

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy. Semedo has played for Portugal’s under-20s side but hasn’t featured for Benfica’s first team.