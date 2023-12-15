Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of Mick Beale as their new head coach.

Beale has been out of work since leaving Rangers but has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the search for Tony Mowbray's replacement, and could be in the stands when Sunderland face Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Dodds will remain in charge for that game and is expected to retain a significant role in the coaching set up once Beale takes charge. Beale is a former Chelsea and Liverpool youth coach who established his reputation working as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and then latterly Aston Villa, before stepping out on his own at QPR.

Beale turned down an approach from Wolves after impressing at QPR, before departing for Rangers. He left after a disappointing start to the current season but Sunderland are said to have been impressed by his coaching acumen and record in player development.