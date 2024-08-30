Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are set for a very busy deadline day

Sunderland are in advanced talks to seal a loan move for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.

It’s though that the deal that will be without either an option or obligation to buy, and will add significant Championship experience and depth to Regis Le Bris’ defensive options if concluded. The Black Cats are assessing their options with Aji Alese facing a spell on the sidelines and though Dan Ballard is fit again, the club appear to be moving quickly. A number of defenders at the club could also go out on loan before the 11pm deadline, with Zak Johnson, Joe Anderson and Nectar Triantis all possibilties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothee Pembele is also expected to concluded a loan switch to Ligue 1 side Le Havre. Mepham has two strong second-tier campaigns under his belt with Brentford before he made a major switch to Bournemouth in 2018. He has since made over 100 appearances for the club but is not currently in Andoni Iraola’s plans for the season ahead. Fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United had been strongly linked with a move this morning but the 26-year-old, who is also a hugely established international footballer with Wales, is bound for Wearside.

Sunderland are also still working on deals for RC Lens defensive midfielder Samis Abdul Samed and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic. The club are also keen to make at least one more addition in forward areas, though a deal to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is thought to be increasingly unlikely. The Black Cats are working on a number of potential alternatives.