Transfer news: Sunderland closing in on ambitious deadline day loan switch for Premier League defender
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are in advanced talks to seal a loan move for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.
It’s though that the deal that will be without either an option or obligation to buy, and will add significant Championship experience and depth to Regis Le Bris’ defensive options if concluded. The Black Cats are assessing their options with Aji Alese facing a spell on the sidelines and though Dan Ballard is fit again, the club appear to be moving quickly. A number of defenders at the club could also go out on loan before the 11pm deadline, with Zak Johnson, Joe Anderson and Nectar Triantis all possibilties.
Timothee Pembele is also expected to concluded a loan switch to Ligue 1 side Le Havre. Mepham has two strong second-tier campaigns under his belt with Brentford before he made a major switch to Bournemouth in 2018. He has since made over 100 appearances for the club but is not currently in Andoni Iraola’s plans for the season ahead. Fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United had been strongly linked with a move this morning but the 26-year-old, who is also a hugely established international footballer with Wales, is bound for Wearside.
Sunderland are also still working on deals for RC Lens defensive midfielder Samis Abdul Samed and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic. The club are also keen to make at least one more addition in forward areas, though a deal to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is thought to be increasingly unlikely. The Black Cats are working on a number of potential alternatives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.