Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have revived their interest in Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, with a deadline-day move now seen as a distinct possibility by all parties.

Styles was a player Sunderland enquired about earlier this window, with the midfielder dropping out of contention for selection at Oakwell for a brief period. However, the deal did not progress with both parties apart on certain aspects of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks have picked up again and there is now belief that a deal is there to be done before the window shuts at 11pm on Thursday. Sunderland have been looking for further cover and depth to their midfield options this month, and have identified Styles as an option. The player himself is keen to step up to the Championship as he seeks to bolster his international prospects with Hungary.

Sunderland are particularly keen on Styles because he offers increased versatility within the squad, as he is very comfortable and adept playing as a left wing-back. Michael Beale has spoken previously about wanting the option to go to a back three, which would also suit fellow new arrival Leo Hjelde.

A deal is not yet done but is now seen as likely to progress, expected to be an initial loan with an obligation to buy in the summer. Speaking at a press conference this morning, Barnsley boss and former Sunderland defender Neill Collins confirmed that he still expects Styles to leave before the deadline.

“It’s progressing," Collins said, via the Barnsley Chronicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until anything is signed you never know. The chances are that Callum will be playing for someone else after today.”

Should Styles arrive then that could yet lead to Jay Matete departing on loan, though no decision on that front has yet been made. Matete has interest as he bids for regular playing time to rebuild his match sharpness following the serious injury that kept him out of action for the first half of the season.