Sunderland close to making Spurs and former Leeds United winger their second summer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are increasingly hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Jack Clarke on a permanent basis.

The Echo understands that a deal has been struck with Tottenham Hotspur and that the 21-year-old could yet join his team-mates on the pre-season tour of Portugal.

Clarke made a strong impression after joining on loan in January, going on to be a key part of Alex Neil’s side that won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

Jack Clarke is set to sign for Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was particularly impressive in the semi finals against Sheffield Wednesday, memorably producing the assist for Patrick Roberts’ crucial late goal at Hillsborough.

The fee will be undisclosed, with Clarke entering the final year of his contract.

The former Leeds United winger was keen to return to Wearside despite interest from elsewhere in the Championship, and with no long-term future at Spurs the Black Cats were able to strike a deal.

Clarke made twenty appearances in all competitions for Sunderland last season, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman heavily hinting in the aftermath of the Wembley win that the club would pursue a deal.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

“We’ll definitely be investigating whether some of those players could come back to us but we have to be respectful of the fact that they are not our players,” he said.

“It’s not always easy to turn a loan into a permanent one but if it’s right for everyone, there’s a deal to be done."