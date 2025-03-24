The Sunderland-related latest transfer news and gossip from around the web rounded up in one place

Sunderland return to action after a two-week international break on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

The Black Cats are hoping to bounce back from a lack-lustre 3-0 defeat away to Coventry City last time out, with Alex Neil’s Millwall set to visit Wearside this weekend after the international break.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland-related stories that you may have missed over the past couple of days:

Jobe Bellingham’s transfer stance

Ben Jacobs - who works for the website GiveMeSport and broadcaster talkSPORT - has strongly hinted that the Bellingham family will not rush the development of Jobe despite the increasing interest from Premier League clubs as we approach the end of the season.

"There is Premier League interest in Jobe Bellingham. Crystal Palace have already tried once, and they remain an active suitor,” Jacobs said. “And Brentford are interested in Jobe Bellingham too, but it's a little bit too early to tell whether or not he's going to leave this summer, simply because, after he signed the new deal at Sunderland, contracting him until 2028, Jobe Bellingham was very keen not to rush his development.

“And actually, Jude Bellingham, his brother, made that point to him. And what we saw in the progression of Jude Bellingham was a very slow and meticulous decision-making process to make sure that he didn't move too big too soon, and that for Jude Bellingham paid off."

Spurs launch ‘bid’ Chris Rigg

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lodged a €45million (£38million) bid for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, with the North London club said to be “determined” to secure his signature this summer.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have already submitted an offer for Rigg that is nearly double Sunderland’s valuation in their determination to secure the talented youngster. Spurs have shown a willingness to invest heavily in young talent, having paid £40million to sign Durham-born Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer. Despite his age, the 19-year-old has featured more than expected this season due to injuries within Ange Postecoglou’s squad - a sign that Rigg could also be given opportunities should he make the move to North London.

Chris Rigg speaks amid transfer speculation

speaking during a recent Q&A session with the club’s in-house media team, the England youth international reiterated his love and passion for Sunderland.

Question: “Hi Chris, I have a question for you. What's the best part about playing for Sunderland?”

Answer: “I think some people don't realise how much it means to put on a Sunderland shirt and give it your all for the team. I think I can say that I do every time I go on the pitch. So yeah, it's very special for me to be playing, and I'm trying to take every opportunity that comes. Yeah, I think that probably sums it up, to be honest.”

Sunderland eye Fiorentina prospect

Sunderland have set their sights on Fiorentina prospect Eddy Kouadio, according to Africa Foot.

The 18-year-old defender has been progressing through the Italian club’s youth ranks but has yet to make a first-team appearance. Despite this, his performances have caught the attention of Sunderland, who are said to be keen to secure his signature.

Reports suggest the Black Cats have been in discussions with Fiorentina and are eager to finalize a deal before the end of the season under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. However, reports also claim that no formal offer has been made at this stage, with Africa Foot’s article also stating that talks are ongoing to reach an agreement in principle.

Sunderland are reportedly preparing a five-year contract for the Italy U19 international, though details regarding Fiorentina’s valuation and the potential transfer fee remain unclear. Capable of playing both as a centre-back and a right-back, Kouadio has been a key figure for Fiorentina Primavera this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions.