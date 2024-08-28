Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are looking into a loan move for the highly-rated young goalkeeper

Sunderland are looking to find young goalkeeper Adam Richardson a loan move, The Echo understands.

Richardson is highly rated by coaches at the Academy of Light and that faith was reflected with the offer of a three-year deal in May 2023, which extended his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, the 20-year-old played for Sunderland during pre-season under Tony Mowbray and was set to join the senior goalkeeping group behind Nathan Bishop and first-choice Anthony Patterson before sustaining an injury towards the end of last summer.

After returning to full fitness, Sunderland were looking to loan Richardson to the National League in February before the shot-stopper picked up another injury. After his second comeback, Richardson played a key role as Graeme Murty’s under-21s reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham.

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young joined League Two side Salford City on loan earlier in the window and The Echo understands the Wearsiders are looking for a temporary home for Richardson during the window, hence why he hasn’t featured for the under-21s yet this season.

However, with the transfer deadline approaching on Friday for EFL and Premier League clubs, it is a possibility that Richardson could head on loan to a National League side after the window has closed as Young did last season to Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have a good record when it comes to goalkeepers, having produced England's number one Jordan Pickford through their academy system and current Sunderland first-choice Anthony Patterson.

Patterson has made 126 Sunderland appearances aged just 24 after a spell at Notts County in the National League helped to springboard his career. The Echo also understands that Sunderland’s number one is expecting to stay at the Stadium of Light amid mild transfer interest earlier in the window and a move to take him away from Wearside is not on the cards as things stand.

Pickford spent time at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End on loan before breaking into Sunderland's first team and eventually moving on to Everton for an initial fee of £25million.