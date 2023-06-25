Sunderland chief sends message of thanks as incredible season-card sales revealed

Sunderland's Chief Operating Officer has revealed that the club has already sold close to 32,000 season cards as optimism rises ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats surpassed all expectations by finishing sixth in their first campaign back at Championship level, and did so by playing a hugely exciting brand of football under Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats implemented a modest price rise for the upcoming campaign and Steve Davison thanked fans for what has already been another remarkable show of loyalty and faith.

Davison was speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture release breakfast, where it was confirmed that the Black Cats would begin their campaign at home to Ipswich Town on Sunday, August 6th.

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports, which nets the club in the region of £75,000.

"If you look at season ticket sales up until this point we're just shying of selling 32,000," Davison said.

"That is well ahead of where we were this time last year.

"We're really pleased, we love the fact that everyone is so committed and that everyone wants to come down and see this team.

"It's a great credit to the fans because we know that it is a difficult economic climate, and we are incredibly appreciative of their support again. We feel we've got the pricing about right, we increased prices but not to the same extent as some other clubs who have increased theirs substantially. We feel it's appropriate."