Sunderland chief reacts as club announces another new contract with 2024-25 plans well underway
Sunderland have been handed another contract boost after revealing youngster Jenson Jones has signed his first professional deal at the club.
The 18-year-old full-back has signed with the Black Cats alongside defensive colleague Tom Lavery this week with goalkeeper Dan Cameron and Luke Bell expected to follow.
Jones, who has been with Sunderland since he was six, has committed his future on Wearside, signing a professional deal at the club until 2026 with the option of a further year.
Academy manager Robin Nicholls, said: “We are delighted that Jenson has signed his first professional contract with the club. He is a player who has developed his game significantly in the last few seasons and has impressed staff across the club with his versatility.
“Able to play on both sides of the pitch, as well as centrally in midfield, we believe that the U21 programme, along with our unique approach to individual development, will allow Jenson to fulfil the potential that we see within him. We look forward to the next few seasons with Jenson.”
