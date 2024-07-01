Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have announced the signings of three players formerly of Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton

Sunderland have announced the signing of three players within the youth set-up at the Academy of Light.

The Black Cats have revealed that Ivan Struk, Bayley Hester and Marcus Neill have signed up for the scholarship programme at the club.

Struk joined Sunderland towards the start of the 2023-24 season, initially on trial and then via a pre-registration agreement with Chelsea, but has now officially signed with the Wearsiders.

England youth international Bayley signed a pre-registration agreement from Southampton last January while Neill has joined Sunderland from Liverpool and has already represented the Black Cats’ under-16 and under-18 teams.

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “We are excited to be adding three players from further afield to the group. Throughout the season our Academy recruitment team, led by Ian Archbold, do a fantastic job in highlighting talented players from other clubs who they think could fit the Sunderland style of play and add something to our group.

“When we became aware that Bayley, Marcus and Ivan would be available we immediately invited them to the Northeast to assess how they would settle in the environment and give them the chance to see what we had to offer here at the Academy.

