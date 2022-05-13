Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were alarmed earlier this year when the club's shareholding structure was finally revealed, with Louis-Dreyfus only owning 41% despite having control of executive decision making and a majority on the board.

Methven told Roker Report that he and Donald would sell at a combined price of £11.7 million, but the lack of progress indicates that valuation is not shared at this stage.

In his own appearance at a previous meeting of the supporter collective, which included the Branch Liaison Council, the Red and White Army, the Senior Supporters Group and the Supporters Liaison Group, Louis-Dreyfus said 'ownership should be discussed at the end of the season'.

Steve Davison [front left] with the Louis-Dreyfus family

He also said he had no intention of relinquishing control, but was happy for Methven or Donald's shares to be sold to a 'suitable' investor.

At the meeting, Davison said expressions of interest had been passed on to the ownership group in recent times, but that there was no further progress to report.

The minutes from the meeting read: "SD [Steve Davison] stated that he had passed various approaches from interested parties onto the ownership group. This was being dealt with by the owners and he had no progress to report.

"SD confirmed that there was no change from the previous meeting when KLD expressed that he was interested in increasing his shareholding at the right price after a question from DR [David Rose, RAWA representative]."

In response to a claim last week that a £42 million bid for 100% of the club's shares had been submitted, a statement from Sunderland AFC reiterated that Louis-Dreyfus had no intention of selling any shares.

"The Chairman has no intention [of selling] irrespective of the club's divisional status next season," it read.

"He has not had any contact with any party wishing to purchase the club."

"The Chairman is focused on supporting the team throughout their play-off campaign and he remains committed to his long-term ambition of bringing sustainable success to SAFC."