The Sunderland youngster has put pen to paper on a new deal at the Academy of Light

Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron has signed a new deal at the club following an impressive 2023-25 campaign.

The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2025, with the option of a further year. Cameron played above his age group three times last season for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side as well as six times for the under-18s.

Cameron is now expected to compete to be Murty’s number-one choice next season and may even travel with Sunderland’s first team during pre-season to the games against South Shields and Gateshead a week on Saturday. The shot-stopper also formed part of the first-team goalkeeping group several times last campaign.

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “It is great for Dan to have signed his first professional contract with SAFC. Our Academy is well renowned for producing and developing goalkeepers successfully and we hope that

“Dan can follow in the footsteps of many others in forging a professional career for himself. He has experienced a unique programme already at a young age, with a couple of loan spells in non-league, and we hope that he can push on and develop himself further here at the club. As with all first professional contracts, the real hard work starts now for Dan.”