Sunderland have confirmed that young defender Zak Johnson will remain at loan club Hartlepool United.
The England youth international joined Pools on a short-term loan during the summer months after featuring for Sunderland during pre-season.
The 19-year-old has started in six of the seven games he has been available to manager John Askey’s side but was forced off with an injury during the first half of the recent defeat at Aldershot.
However, Sunderland and Pools have reached an agreement for Johnson to extend his loan deal with Hartlepool United until January 2024.
“Hartlepool have been great in providing Zak with the chance to perform and develop at a high level of the football pyramid," academy manager Robin Nicholls said.
He is facing new challenges on the training pitch and in fixtures with them, whilst also contributing to putting points on the board for a big club in the area. He has had a recent injury setback, but we are looking forward to seeing him return and continuing his progression until January.”