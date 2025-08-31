Marc Guiu’s Sunderland career could be coming to a close just three games on from his arrival

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guiu is set to return to Chelsea just three games into his Sunderland career, according to the latest reports on Sunday night.

Though there was no recall clause in the deal that saw the former Barcelona youngster move to Wearside just over three weeks ago, but the two clubs are said to have come to an agreement after Chelsea forward Liam Delap suffered an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delap injured his hamstring in the early stages of the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday afternoon, and boss Enzo Maresca revealed afterwards that he was expecting to be without the striker for around two months: "Delap is expected to be out for six to eight weeks because of this type of injury.

"Liam injury doesn’t look good,” he later added. “He was full speed and it’s a hamstring. It requires weeks, then in terms of another striker, I’ve just finished the game. Now, after, we’ll see, and take a decision."

Chelsea want additional striking cover with Nicolas Jackson potentially moving to Bayern Munich before the deadline. The Blues looked at a number of options, including Sporting Lisbon striker Conrad Harder who played against the Black Cats during the club's pre-season camp in Portugal. However, it looks increasingly like they have decided to bring Guiu back with Sunderland's agreement.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on X this evening: "Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Sunderland to bring back Marc Guiu from his loan, decision made this afternoon as he’s now returning to Chelsea with immediate effect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move would leave Sunderland with just two senior strikers heading into the next few months of the campaign, though the Black Cats still have until 7pm tomorrow to recruit further. They have in recent weeks been looking to finalise their transfer business by adding a wide forward and an additional centre back in Bologna's Jhon Lucumí.

What sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about Marc Guiu's arrival from Chelsea earlier this month

Guiu made three appearances for the Black Cats, scoring his first goal against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

His departure would mark a remarkable turn of events, with Sunderland thrilled to have won the race for his signature. Speaking in early August after his arrival, Kristjaan Speakman said: "In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent Club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us. Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our Club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland. Marc’s a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games, and we look forward to helping him do that throughout the 2025-26 season.”

It looks set to be a busy final day of the window on Wearside. If Guiu's departrue is confirmed, Sunderland will have work to do in strengthening their forward options as well as their ongoing attempts to sign another defender. They also want to conclude a number of outgoing deals, in order to ensure their squad is not too big for the season ahead.