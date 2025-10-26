Sunderland fans once again showed why they’re among the very best in the country as they packed out the away end at Stamford Bridge during their side’s unforgettable 2–1 win over Chelsea.

From the first whistle to the last, the travelling red-and-white army roared Régis Le Bris’ team to one of the club’s most memorable victories in recent years. Chemsdine Talbi’s stoppage-time winner sparked pandemonium in the away section, with scenes of pure euphoria as players and supporters celebrated together in west London.

It was Sunderland’s first win at Stamford Bridge since 2014 – and this one felt every bit as special. The energy, passion and belief among the fanbase mirrored the unity of a team that continues to defy expectations in the Premier League.

Thousands of fans made the long trip from Wearside to the capital, turning one of English football’s grandest stages into a sea of red and white. From flags and flares to chants of “Wise Men Say,” the atmosphere was electric throughout.

Here are 115 superb photos capturing the emotion, the chaos and the unfiltered joy of Sunderland’s supporters on a night they – and everyone at the club – will never forget.

