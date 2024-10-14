After nine games, Sunderland find themselves top of the Championship table, with the Stadium of Light faithful rejoicing a massive turnaround in form under the stewardship of new boss Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have already enjoyed key victories over the likes of Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Portsmouth, local rivals Middlesbrough and Derby County in a memorable start to the campaign, which has seen the likes of Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, Elizer Mayenda, Jobe Bellingham and Luke O'Nien all thrive this term. Sunderland boast a squad packed with young talent and fans are growing increasingly optimistic about their chances of finally returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.