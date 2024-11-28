Sunderland battled through another tough fixture without tasting defeat after drawing 0-0 at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday . A fifth consecutive stalemate has seen the Black Cats lose their status as early frontrunners, but the optimist can instead look back on a 10-game unbeaten run which leaves them two points off the automatic promotion places.

Regis Le Bris’ side are set for a real test of their promotion credentials at Sheffield United on Friday but have cemented themselves among the favourites and Tuesday’s draw at the Hawthorns did little to dissuade those predictions. In the aftermath of all the midweek action, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.