Sunderland will begin a new era of management when Regis Le Bris leads his side out against Cardiff City on Saturday 10 August.

The Frenchman will be tasked with improving the Black Cats fortunes after a dismal end to last season which saw the Wearside club fall to 16th in the Championship table after initially looking like play-off contenders before Christmas.

Sunderland will be targeting huge improvements this term and have added a trio of free agents in Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Simon Moore to try and aid their promotion push next season.