Sunderland continue their Championship promotion pursuit with an away trip to take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End side.

The Black Cats recently saw their lead at the summit fall from five points to three points after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against strugglers Queen Park Rangers.

Regis Le Bris side were handed a blow early in the second half when the in-form Jobe Bellngham was given a red card for a rash challenge on Zan Celar.

Leeds United capitalised on Sunderland’s dropped points with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Plymouth while Sheffield United also reduced the deficit with a 2-0 victory away to Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland started the season with three victories to mark their best opening to a league campaign in 99 years but how does their form over the last 10 matches since then compare to the rest of the Championship. Here’s all you need to know.