Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Kelly, Louise Griffiths, Emily Scarr and Jessica Brown have all also signed new deals for the 2022-23 season.

Defender Neve Herron was also recently confirmed as having signed a new deal alongside head coach Mel Reay and assistant coach Steph Libbey.

The deal will see Ramshaw begin her 13th consecutive campaign at Sunderland.

CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Keira Ramshaw of Sunderland Ladies celebrates after scoring her team's first goal from the penalty spot during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Sheffield United Women and Sunderland Ladies at Technique Stadium on October 14, 2021 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted to have signed another deal with my hometown club Sunderland. This club means the world to me,” Ramshaw told safc.com

“I can’t wait to get started with all the Lasses, Mel, Steph and all the staff, and work towards our squad targets. We’re one big Sunderland family.”

Sunderland have added that all deals are subject to “regulatory processes” and that a retained list will be published imminently.

Simon Grayson makes move to India

Ex-Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has made the move to India after being linked to Hartlepool United and former club Blackpool.

The 52-year-old has been appointed the new boss of Bengaluru FC and has signed a two-year contract with the Indian outfit.

On the new job, Grayson said: “Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago, but the pandemic put all things on hold.

“When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it.

“This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it is one that really excites me.

“When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again.

“I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven’t worked out like everybody would have liked it to. That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that’s the exciting part for me.