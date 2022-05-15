Sunderland captain had this clear message after the Sheffield Wednesday win that secured Wembley place

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats edged past Sheffield Wednesday over two tense legs in the semi finals, progressing thanks to a 93rd-minute goal from Patrick Roberts at Hillsborough.

Sunderland’s team captain says the celebrations in the aftermath were kept to a minimum, with focus quickly turning to the task ahead at Wembley.

Head coach Alex Neil made clear hat his side would approach the semi finals exactly as they had done very previous game in their unbeaten run, which now stands at 15 games.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans

Evans says nothing changes now: “The mentality after the game was very much, we've got one more to go.

"We haven't achieved anything yet, we've done well to set ourselves up to get to Wembley for one game, so we've got to go and make the most of that opportunity now.

“For the last few months now, it's just been that natural sort of feeling that we're chasing the top six to push on and try and get promoted.

“So every game has been like that, ‘OK, onto the next one’.

“It's been sort of snowballing like that, and we've never got ahead of ourselves over the last few months.

“Since the manager has come in it has been one game a time, and that's no different now.

“It's another game of football between two teams, and we're going there to try and win it.”

Wycombe secured their place at Wembley with an impressive 2-1 aggregate win over MK Dons, who finished 3rd in the regular season.

Evans says his side watched the second leg together and are under no illusions as to the challenge ahead.

He said: “We watched the second game while we were having dinner, and they are very good at what they do.

“They're a tough team, they fight for each other, they’ve got quality they're physical from set pieces, we know what they can do.

“It's going to be a really tough game, they have the experience of winning at Wembley to get to the Championship as well.