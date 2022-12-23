The Black Cats sit within three points of the play-offs ahead of the visit of third-placed Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side at Ewood Park earlier this season but it was a game that Sunderland arguably had the better of in spells, and they also had a hugely controversial penalty go against them when Jack Clarke appeared to be brought down in the box.

Evans says the side have shown they can be competitive in this division and hopes that with some key players returning, they can turn that into even more wins both over the festive period and beyond.

"We're probably a bit disappointed we're not higher up but it is very tight, very congested. A couple of wins and you will get yourself right in the mix again," Evans told the #SAFCUnfiltered podcast.

"We've played every team now and I feel like we've been in every game, some results we've been disappointed and frustrated with, particularly when we've had the lead. Burnley and West Brom spring to mind, especially at home.

"We want to try and improve our home form in the second half of the season.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans

"From my experience, it's the teams that can back-to-back or get three wins in a row, that shoots you up the table. I think we want to build on that because we've only done it once. The squad is getting stronger now, with Ross Stewart, Michut, Dan Ballard and Niall Huggins.

"The club will probably look to strengthen in January as well, so there's positives to take and you can't stand still in this league, hopefully we can kick on."