The pair – who were both promoted from League One last season – face off at the New York Stadium with the Millers looking to fight off relegation while the Wearsiders push to remain in the play-off spots.

Ahead of the game, however, Millers' boss Taylor was full of praise for Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level”, Taylor said via Rotherham’s official site. “They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them. We’re at home and we have to make the running.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Rotherham United Manager Matt Taylor during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Ipswich Town and Rotherham United at Portman Road on January 07, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)