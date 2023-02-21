News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland called a 'fantastic side' by Rotherham United boss ahead of Championship clash

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has labelled Sunderland a “fantastic side” ahead of Tuesday’s game in the Championship.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pair – who were both promoted from League One last season – face off at the New York Stadium with the Millers looking to fight off relegation while the Wearsiders push to remain in the play-off spots.

Ahead of the game, however, Millers' boss Taylor was full of praise for Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level”, Taylor said via Rotherham’s official site. “They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them. We’re at home and we have to make the running.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Rotherham United Manager Matt Taylor during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Ipswich Town and Rotherham United at Portman Road on January 07, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“We have to put them under pressure. We know their style and what they’ll want to do when they come to our pitch. We have to make it ‘our pitch’ like we did for the first half on Saturday.”

Matt TaylorSunderlandRotherham UnitedLeague OneRotherham