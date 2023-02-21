Sunderland called a 'fantastic side' by Rotherham United boss ahead of Championship clash
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has labelled Sunderland a “fantastic side” ahead of Tuesday’s game in the Championship.
The pair – who were both promoted from League One last season – face off at the New York Stadium with the Millers looking to fight off relegation while the Wearsiders push to remain in the play-off spots.
Ahead of the game, however, Millers' boss Taylor was full of praise for Sunderland.
“They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level”, Taylor said via Rotherham’s official site. “They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them. We’re at home and we have to make the running.
“We have to put them under pressure. We know their style and what they’ll want to do when they come to our pitch. We have to make it ‘our pitch’ like we did for the first half on Saturday.”