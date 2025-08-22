The Sunderland and Burnley team and injury news with six doubts and seven ruled out

Sunderland return to Premier League action when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats are looking to build on their excellent win against West Ham, while Burnley are hoping to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat away at Spurs. Both Scott Parker and Régis Le Bris have a number of injury and fitness concerns, so here’s the latest team news as we have it following the pre-match press conferences on Thursday...
1. Nordi Mukiele - doubt
Mukiele is in contention to make the squad but having not yet fully trained with his team mates, Sunderland might opt to wait until Tuesday night's Carabao Cup game to ease him in. A late call will be made today. | Getty Images
2. Arthur Masuaku - available
Former West Ham United defender could make his debut this weekend. Masuaku didn't make the squad last Saturday but has trained fully since and so should be in contention here, albeit most likely from the bench. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Armando Broja - doubt
Broja is Burnley's big-money striker signing from Chelsea but was absent last weekend as he builds his match fitness. After a week of full training, Parker has hinted that he could be involved. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Axel Tuanzebe - doubt
Like Broja, could be involved this weekend after a week of full training. Would boost Burnley's defensive options. Photo: Mike Hewitt