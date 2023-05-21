Sunderland are 'braced' for interest in attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts, according to national reports on Sunday morning.

The Sun's Alan Nixon has claimed that interest in Roberts could be forthcoming after the forward superb season in the Championship alongside partner-in-crime Amad Diallo.

Nixon also recently claimed that Sunderland may sell at least a couple of their key men as they bid to build on this season's success and go one better than their play-off semi-final loss next campaign.

As well as Roberts, Sunderland stars Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson have been linked with Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Patterson, who started all of Sunerland's 46 league games and the two play-off semi-final matches, has been mentioned with Leicester City.