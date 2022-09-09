Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray's emotional message of support for Marcus Stewart after MND diagnosis

Mowbray played with Stewart at Ipswich Town as the club won promotion to the Premier League at Wembley, in what was the final game of Mowbray's playing career.

Stewart's stellar career would continue, scoring 19 goals in the following campaign as Ipswich Town secured a UEFA Cup place.

At Sunderland he would play a key part in winning promotion to the Premier League in the 2004/05 season under Mick McCarthy.

Sunderland striker Marcus Stewart

"Marcus was a fantastic footballer, he played in an Ipswich team that finished fifth in the Premier League after winning promotion in 2000," Mowbray said.

"He's just a great guy, really, a lovely football man.

"It's actually quite painful for me hearing this about a teammate who was so young and so talented, and is such a nice personality.

"I think the last time I came across him was when he was on the coaching staff at Bristol Rovers.

"I just wish him well, and I know how tough it is, motor neurone disease. There are some pretty high profile people who have it in world sport, in rugby and rugby league and what have you.

"It's devastating news and I find it difficult to put my thoughts into words because he was such a good friend and a brilliant teammate. I remember him scoring the winner at Anfield, Ipswich went to Liverpool and won 1-0 in the Premier League and Marcus scored a brilliant goal.

"I've got great memories of him and I prefer to concentrate on those great days, the happy smile, and the goal celebrations, and I wish him well in the battle he has ahead."

Stewart intends to continue in his current role as Head of Player Development at Yeovil Town, one of the many clubs he represented as a player.

Stewart and his wife Louise have set up a JustGiving page with all proceeds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

The foundation was launched by former professional footballer Stephen Darby and armed forces veteran Chris Rimmer, who were both diagnosed with the disease. Rimmer died aged 39 in April of this year.MND is a degenerative condition which affects the brain and nervous system. It is a life-shortening condition and there is no cure. Although the disease will progress, symptoms can be managed to achieve the best possible quality of life.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis," Stewart said yesterday.

“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football and spend time with my family.