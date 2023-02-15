Gelhardt made his third start in the 3-0 win on Tuesday night and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, missing one good first-half chance when he did well to break through on goal, before turning a Patrick Roberts cross onto the bar with an excellent attempt in the second.

Mowbray says the 20-year-old is still integrating into the side and also building his match fitness, but says he has already seen enough both in training and on the pitch to know that he is going to find the net.

The Sunderland head coach withdrew the young striker with just over ten minutes to play, preparing him for another Stadium of Light start against in-form Bristol City on Saturday.

Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt

“Joe will score goals for us," Mowbray said.

"He’s a kid who’s played ten minutes here and ten minutes there for Leeds United. He’s barely ever played 90 minutes, that’s why I’m bringing him off, because I need him to start on Saturday and give us another hour or 70 minutes at the weekend.

"He’s as strong as an ox and he works his socks off. He’s got a rocket in his left foot – he will score goals. He’s a really talented boy. I watch him training, and you watch him linking with Patrick [Roberts] and Amad and it’s amazing talent.

"He just needs to understand how our team plays and what the demands are on him, really. He’s a young boy who’s always been behind [Patrick] Bamford and Rodrigo and all these Premier League players at Leeds. He’s just a young kid who was given ten minutes every couple of weeks.

"So, for him to come into a team and be asked to play 70, 80 or 90 minutes in football matches every three days is a huge ask for the kid because he’s only a baby really. But he’s a wonderful talent."

