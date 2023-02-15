News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray sends a strong message on Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt

Tony Mowbray says he has no doubt that Joe Gelhardt will score regularly for Sunderland after another improved display from the Leeds United loanee at QPR.

By Phil Smith
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Gelhardt made his third start in the 3-0 win on Tuesday night and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, missing one good first-half chance when he did well to break through on goal, before turning a Patrick Roberts cross onto the bar with an excellent attempt in the second.

Mowbray says the 20-year-old is still integrating into the side and also building his match fitness, but says he has already seen enough both in training and on the pitch to know that he is going to find the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach withdrew the young striker with just over ten minutes to play, preparing him for another Stadium of Light start against in-form Bristol City on Saturday.

Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt
Most Popular

“Joe will score goals for us," Mowbray said.

"He’s a kid who’s played ten minutes here and ten minutes there for Leeds United. He’s barely ever played 90 minutes, that’s why I’m bringing him off, because I need him to start on Saturday and give us another hour or 70 minutes at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Tony Mowbray explains his surprise Sunderland selection and Edouard Michut's abs...

"He’s as strong as an ox and he works his socks off. He’s got a rocket in his left foot – he will score goals. He’s a really talented boy. I watch him training, and you watch him linking with Patrick [Roberts] and Amad and it’s amazing talent.

"He just needs to understand how our team plays and what the demands are on him, really. He’s a young boy who’s always been behind [Patrick] Bamford and Rodrigo and all these Premier League players at Leeds. He’s just a young kid who was given ten minutes every couple of weeks.

"So, for him to come into a team and be asked to play 70, 80 or 90 minutes in football matches every three days is a huge ask for the kid because he’s only a baby really. But he’s a wonderful talent."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray will also welcome Edouard Michut back to the squad this weekend after he was rested in midweek.

Tony MowbrayJoe GelhardtSunderlandQPRLeeds United