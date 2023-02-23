Motson became on the game's most revered commentators across a remarkable 50-year career with the BBC, with his family announcing on Thursday morning that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organisation in 2018, and he would later go on to commentate for talkSPORT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland head coach Mowbray knew Motson and said his infectious love of the game was the reason he was such a popular commentator and figure in the game.

John Motson in his iconic sheepskin coat

Mowbray said: "We talk about eras in football, Motty in his sheepskin coat...

"I knew John, I remember when I was at Middlesbrough and we were doing some indoor six-a-side competition, and there he was indoors in his sheepskin coat! The lads were having a laugh but he was playing along with it, he was just a normal guy really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like Dickie Davies, he was a face that we all grew up with. John was a legend in football.

"There is so much work that goes into commentary, the hours spent researching... with Motty you could feel his love of the game and I think that's what endeared him to so many.

"First and foremost, they love the game and they are serving the game through their work. You felt the love for the game itself in its voice."