Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland could make up to four signings before the end of the transfer window, though it could depend on whether there are any further outgoings.

The Black Cats are keen to add competition for Anthony Patterson and more depth up front, with Ross Stewart potentially out injured until the end of September.

A deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is believed to be lined up, and could accelerate when he returns from the club's US tour next week. Sunderland are also in advanced talks to sign the 18-year-old Spanish striker Eliezer Mayenda from Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

The club are also in talks with Bradley Dack, following his departure from Ewood Park.

After the club's open training session at the Stadium of Light earlier this week Mowbray said that he was confident there would be new arrivals before the start of the Championship season next Sunday, and expects further business to be done before the end of the window.

The extent of Sunderland's incoming business, though, could depend on whether there are any departures.

While Burnley have been pursuing Jack Clarke for much of the summer, Mowbray has said that the player is settled and that no bids have come close to Sunderland's valuation.

Sunderland have found the striker market in particular a challenging one this summer, but the potential arrival of Mayenda would at least reduce some of the burden on Hemir in the early weeks of the season.

"We've talked about maybe three or four, but it depends how things develop," Mowbray explained.

"It's never easy and you've seen the prices for strikers in this window for example, with Ellis Simms probably highlighting that. There's no easy deals out there to be done but we're working really hard and scanning a lot of different markets.

"I'm pretty hopeful that we'll get some deals done in the next ten days or so, and then beyond that into the next few weeks before the end of the window.

"There's a lot of phone calls and a lot of decisions to be made but I'm very hopeful that we'll get three or four, or maybe two or three in the building before the close of the window. That might also mean a few going out, on loan etc, there's that balance for us but we're trying to be competitive and strengthen every area of the pitch that we can.

"I think we've strengthened in defence, we definitely need to strengthen at the top end of the pitch and potentially midfield as well - yet Corry will be back at some stage, Jobe is there is to compete with Dan and Pierre.

"Every window is about trying to improve and get better, and sometimes in football that means the odd player moves out and makes space for someone else. It's never nice but I always think that the players coming in have got to make their name and be the ones that the crowd are shouting about in a few weeks time.

