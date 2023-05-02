The Sunderland head coach had been holding out some hope that the 23-year-old might be able to play some part in the final games of the regular season, but as it stands he is still not fully recovered from the hamstring problem that has kept him out of action since Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

Mowbray remains upbeat that Ballard would be available if Sunderland did make it into the play-offs. His side need to beat Preston North End at Deepdale, and hope that results elsewhere fall in their favour.

With all of Sunderland's other injuries long-term issues, Ballard is the only player that could rejoin Mowbray's ranks if the season is extended.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

The head coach knows that his side will be facing a big challenge in defending set pieces, after Watford scored from their two corners at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Without a natural number nine or any fit centre-halves, it has been a key focus on the training ground over the last fortnight and will be so again this week.

"I think Preston is going to come too soon for him," Mowbray explained.

"I think if we were to finish in the top six then there's a chance that he would take part in the games that follow.

"I don't think you gamble with a footballer who in his mind isn't 100%, so I think it will be a case of making the best of what we've got and finding a way.

"We worked really hard again on set plays this week knowing Keinan Davis was probably going to be playing, a 6ft 4 striker, and knowing how well their centre-halves can attack the ball. We got undone by two first contacts from corners but we'll keep working on it, we did amazingly well at West Brom the week before.

"We'll see but I don't think Ballard will be ready."