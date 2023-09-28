Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that he is expecting both Bradley Dack and Pierre Ekwah to miss Friday night's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Dack has been absent since the recent international break with a minor hamstring problem, with the head coach eager not too push him too quickly and risk a setback that could keep him sidelined even longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah meanwhile has been sidelined since suffering a recurrence of a dead leg in the early stages of the 3-1 win over QPR.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both could return for Watford's visit to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, though that will depend on their progress in the coming days.

"I don't think either of them are going to make it for tomorrow, though not because they're miles away," Mowbray said.

"It's just that we're trying to make sure they're right so they don't break down when they come back, that's with Bradley specifically because we know that hamstring injuries are dangerous ones that can repeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Pierre, we just have to accept that he's had a really bad hematoma and dead leg. It was just unfortunate that he took that knock in exactly the same place which has been restrictive to his movement. "There's little chance he's going to be free flowing by Friday night. Next Wednesday? I'm not sure at this point, it's a day by day thing. It's frustrating because it does have a knock on, we have so many attacking midfielders and I'd like to be able to rotate and at the moment we're just not quite able to do that."