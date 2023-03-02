Bennette was introduced as a substitute at Coventry City last Saturday and made an impact, his cross from the left flank converted by Amad as the Black Cats almost staged an unlikely comeback.

Mowbray says he will keep handing the talented winger opportunities to make an impact, and says the potential to deploy a natural left-footed player on that flank can give another option as he looks to improve his side's cutting edge in the absence of Ross Stewart.

However, he has also hinted that he expects it to be next season when the 18-year-old to be challenging regularly for starts.

"The conundrum is always whether you play a left-footer on the left and vice versa," Mowbray said.

"We could switch Jack and Patrick and put them on their natural sides.. and yet, that cross from Jewison is a little overhit falls for Amad at the back post, it's not as if Ross Stewart was there towering over the defender ready for a bullet header.

"It's a fine line between delivering balls into the box and cutting inside and passing into the box, young Gelhardt needs different types of crosses to score than Ross does. These are all things that we discuss.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette

"Jewison deserves opportunities and he probably is a bit frustrated with his game time, but it's very difficult when Jack Clarke has scored as many as he has to tell him he's out of the team - we're trying to win matches.

"Jewison is a young boy with lots and lots of time and he just has to keep working hard, and we'll try and give him the game time [he needs]. Then come pre-season, he has to show he's ready and should be in the team and then who is to say one day we can't find a recipe to get all of these players into the team."